Working hours legislation proposed

The Standard Working Hours Committee proposed enacting legislation to entitle grassroots workers to fixed working hours and overtime pay.

In a report submitted to Chief Executive CY Leung today, the committee has made a list of recommendations on working hours policy.

The committee proposed laying down legislation to oblige employers to include working hours and overtime remuneration arrangements in employment contracts for their low-income working-class employees.

Due to differences in job nature and the operation mode of industries, the employers and employees can thrash out the contractual provisions to the satisfaction of both parties.

To strengthen protection for working-class employees, the overtime pay has to be no less than the amount laid down in the contract for overtime remuneration, or employees have to be given equivalent time-off in lieu of pay.

The committee added for industries where long working hours and uncompensated overtime are common, the Labour Department should continue discussions with employer and employee groups on the establishment of working hours and overtime remuneration standards for the reference of employers.

The committee suggests the Government monitor the implementation of the recommendations through law enforcement and surveys, review the measures’ effectiveness two years after their implementation, and continue studying the need for legislation on standard working hours.

Committee Chairperson Dr Leong Che-hung said the recommendations provide the first step in taking forward working hours policy.

"The subject is highly complex and controversial with widespread and far-reaching implications," he said.

In a statement, Chief Executive CY Leung said the Government will take into account the report’s recommendations and public views.

Mr Leung thanked Dr Leong and the committee members for their effort over the past three years.

