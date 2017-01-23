Trial test extends to all schools

The basic competency assessment research study will be extended to all primary schools this year to allow more schools to participate and understand the new initiatives, the Education Bureau announced today.

A tryout study was conducted last year to garner views from participating schools, parents and sponsoring bodies.

The Co-ordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment & Assessment Literacy has reviewed the feedback on the tryout and recommended the study be extended to all schools.

The committee and the bureau will then study the feedback and further enhance the arrangements for the Territory-wide System Assessment.

The study includes new initiatives, including improvements on assessment question design, enhanced school reports, strengthened professional support, as well as a questionnaire survey on students' learning attitude and motivation.

The bureau said the arrangement is not a resumption of the previous TSA, saying it will promote quality education according to the core values of students' learning needs, professionalism and mutual trust among stakeholders.

It said it hopes the study will be supported by various sectors and helps gather more comprehensive feedback to benefit students.