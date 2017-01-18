Minimum wage to rise

The Chief Executive in Council adopted today the Minimum Wage Commission's recommendation to raise the statutory minimum wage from $32.50 per hour to $34.50.

Subject to Legislative Council approval, an amendment notice will be gazetted on January 20 and the revised minimum wage will come into force on May 1, Labour Day.

Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the commission has fulfilled its duty in reviewing the minimum wage with balanced deliberation.

"Since the statuary minimum wage came into effect in 2011, the earnings of low-income employees have continued to improve. I am most grateful for the co-operation of employers," he said.

Click here for details.