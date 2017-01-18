Science, history teaching gets a boost

Chief Executive CY Leung says there will be more subsidies to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in schools.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Mr Leung said each publicly-funded secondary school will receive a one-off subsidy of $200,000 to implement school-based STEM education programmes.

Chinese history teaching will also be given a boost, with a one-off grant of $125 million earmarked to support teaching efforts.

To nurture talents for different industries, Mr Leung said the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors will be made permanent from the 2018-19 academic year.

Under the scheme, students receive subsidies to study designated self-financed undergraduate degree programmes.

The number of subsidised places will be increased from 1,000 to 3,000, benefiting 13,000 students each academic year.

Mr Leung added the Government will launch the seventh Matching Grant Scheme for self-financed degree-awarding institutions to boost their revenue streams.

The maximum matching grant up for application by institutions is $500 million.

A paid non-local study leave scheme will also be launched for secondary school teachers to join specific courses or school attachment programmes overseas lasting one to three months.

The scheme will last three years and will benefit 150 teachers.

Mr Leung added the Vocational Training Council will construct a campus at a Cha Kwo Ling site.