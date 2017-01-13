Job agency code released

The Labour Department has issued the Code of Practice for Employment Agencies to enhance service quality in the industry.

Briefing the media today, Deputy Commissioner for Labour Mabel Li said the code spells out the legislative requirements for employment agencies, including those under the Employment Ordinance, the Employment Agency Regulations, the Immigration Ordinance, and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.

It also sets out the minimum standards expected of employment agency licensees.

Some standards concern domestic helper agencies, requiring them to be transparent in business operation, draw up service agreements with job seekers and employers, provide payment receipts, and avoid getting involved in jobseekers' financial affairs.

The code can be downloaded from the Labour Department's website.

Printed copies will be available from Labour Department offices and Home Affairs Enquiry Centres from January 17.

