HK scientists win national awards

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng has congratulated local researchers who won six second-class State Natural Science Awards last year, as announced by the National Office for Science & Technology Awards today.

Two of the six awarded projects were nominated by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

They are from the University of Science & Technology’s Prof Qian Peiyuan and the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Prof Joseph Sung.

Prof Qian’s winning project established the bridging function of marine surface biofilm between environmental changes and benthic ecosystems.

Prof Sung’s project conducted systematic research on the epidemiology, screening, molecular pathogenesis and biomarker discovery for colorectal cancer.

The other four awarded projects are by the Baptist University’s Prof Tang Tao, the University of Hong Kong’s Prof Zhang Tong, the Polytechnic University’s Dr Tao Dacheng, and City University's Prof Chen Guanrong.

Commending the winners, Mr Ng said: "The awards received by the Hong Kong researchers highlight our excellent capabilities in basic and applied research, and serve as motivation to their fellow researchers. We congratulate the awardees on their achievements and hope they will continue to scale new heights in their research."