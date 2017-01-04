Press here to Skip to the main content
Fanling job fair to offer 5K vacancies

January 04, 2017

The Labour Department will hold a job fair at Wo Hing Sports Centre in Fanling on January 6, offering more than 5,000 vacancies.

 

A total of 65 organisations - mainly from the retail, catering, property management and transport industries - will participate.

 

Vacancies include positions such as shop assistant, clerk, security guard, driver, tutor, technician, storekeeper, cashier, cook, waiter/waitress and beautician.

 

Around 81% of the vacancies are full-time jobs. 

 

The majority offer monthly salaries of $8,000 to $15,000 and require Secondary Six education or below. 

 

Most positions do not require experience.

 

Eight training organisations will participate and provide information on training courses to visitors.

 

There will be construction and beauty care demonstrations.

 

The expo will be held from 11am to 5.30pm.

 

Click here for details.



