New top prosecutor named

Chief prosecutor: David Leung has been made Director of Public Prosecutions.

Principal Government Counsel David Leung succeeded Keith Yeung as Director of Public Prosecutions today.

Announcing the appointment, Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said Mr Leung is an outstanding senior counsel with extensive professional experience in criminal law and strong leadership skills.

Mr Yuen said: "I have every confidence he will lead the Prosecutions Division ably to meet the challenges ahead and discharge his role as the Director of Public Prosecutions in a fair and just manner."

Mr Yuen also thanked Mr Yeung for his valuable contribution in the role.

