'Overage children' applications open

Mainland authorities will accept a new round of applications for One-way Permits from Mainland "overage children" of Hong Kong residents from January 18, the Security Bureau said today.

The Ministry of Public Security said all eligible "overage children" whose natural fathers or mothers obtained their first Hong Kong identity cards on or before November 1, 2001, can submit applications to come to Hong Kong for reunion with their natural parents.

Mainland authorities started accepting applications by eligible Mainland residents in 2011.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will liaise with Mainland authorities on the application progress and entry arrangement of "overage children".