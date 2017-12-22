12 arrested for fake beauty products

Customs officers have arrested 12 people aged 25 to 43 and seized 5,200 counterfeit cosmetics and skincare products worth $670,000.

They raided nine shops and a storage site in Tsing Yi from December 20 to 21 and seized counterfeit products including cleansers, powders, facial masks and serums.

The Customs & Excise Department said it will boost enforcement action against counterfeiting during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

It appealed to consumers to purchase items from shops that have a good reputation, adding traders should be cautious and prudent in merchandising.

The sale, and possession for sale, of goods with forged trademarks warrants penalties of five-years' jail and a $500,000 fine.

Call 2545 6182 to report counterfeiting activities.