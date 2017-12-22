Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

12 arrested for fake beauty products

December 22, 2017

Customs officers have arrested 12 people aged 25 to 43 and seized 5,200 counterfeit cosmetics and skincare products worth $670,000.

 

They raided nine shops and a storage site in Tsing Yi from December 20 to 21 and seized counterfeit products including cleansers, powders, facial masks and serums.

 

The Customs & Excise Department said it will boost enforcement action against counterfeiting during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

 

It appealed to consumers to purchase items from shops that have a good reputation, adding traders should be cautious and prudent in merchandising.

 

The sale, and possession for sale, of goods with forged trademarks warrants penalties of five-years' jail and a $500,000 fine.

 

Call 2545 6182 to report counterfeiting activities.



Top
Anti-Deception Coordination Centre