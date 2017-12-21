Nuclear accident drill concluded

Radiation rehearsal: Food & Environmental Hygiene Department officers conduct radiation checks on food imported from the Mainland in a simulated exercise.

The two-day Daya Bay Contingency Plan exercise, which tests the Government’s response capabilities in dealing with a severe nuclear accident, concluded today.

The Government carried out measures at Man Kam To Control Point to simulate monitoring food and goods imported from the Mainland as well as travellers to Hong Kong.

Officers from more than 30 bureaus, departments and organisations participated in the exercise.

Measures included radiation monitoring on imported food and livestock by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department’s Man Kam To Food Control Office.

Other departments, including the Customs & Excise Department, conducted radiation monitoring on drivers, trucks and goods that came from areas within 20 kilometres of the Guangdong Nuclear Power Station.

Auxiliary Medical Service personnel conducted radiation monitoring on travellers arriving from the Mainland and arranged decontamination for those affected.

The Hospital Authority also participated in the exercise with the accident and emergency department of Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital receiving contaminated patients.

Healthcare staff wore full protective gear to perform patient radiation screening and decontamination, followed by admission procedures for further treatment.

The Government will assess the outcome of the exercise along with feedback from participants and observers to make any necessary refinements to the contingency plan.