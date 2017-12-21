Press here to Skip to the main content
E-Channel immigration service extended

December 21, 2017

The Immigration Department will extend its voice-navigated e-Channel service to the China Ferry Terminal Control Point from December 22 to increase self-service immigration clearance for the visually-impaired.

 

The special e-Channels can be located with Braille maps installed at the control point and the public can follow the tactile paths leading to them.

 

The department has been extending the voice-navigated e-Channel service since its launch in 2013 to provide greater convenience to visually-impaired people.

 

The service is also available at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and the Macau Ferry Terminal and Shenzhen Bay control points.



