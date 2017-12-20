Daya Bay drill held

Orderly evacuation: The Government holds an interdepartmental exercise based on the Daya Bay Contingency Plan.

The Government launched a two-day interdepartmental exercise today based on the Daya Bay Contingency Plan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, together with 30 bureaus, departments and organisations, participated in the exercise to test the response capabilities of the Government in dealing with serious nuclear incidents.

The first day of the drill simulated a leak at the Guangdong Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station.

Upon a mock notification of the incident in the morning, the Government activated the contingency plan and the Security Bureau's Emergency Monitoring & Support Centre, and informed the public of the emergency situation through the media.

The Chief Executive's Steering Group convened a meeting and deliberated on recommendations made by the Implementation Task Force led by Secretary for Security John Lee.

In the exercise Mrs Lam, Mr Cheung and Mr Lee inspected the operation of the support centre in co-ordinating with government agencies to handle the nuclear emergency.

About 100 people were evacuated from Tung Ping Chau by Police. The Government Flying Service also deployed a helicopter to assist in the operation.

Two Police launches transported the evacuees to Ma Liu Shui Ferry Pier for monitoring to ensure no radiation contamination.