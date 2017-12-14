Man arrested for smuggling

Illegal items: Customs officers seize smuggled electronic products and pangolin scales in Tai Po.

Customs officers have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing smuggled electronic products and pangolin scales worth $10 million in Tai Po.

The contraband included 816 cameras and accessories, 3,373 used smartphones, 469 used tablet computers, 11,520 integrated circuits, 203 electronic parts and 313kg of pangolin scales.

Officers found several men moving cartons from a private vehicle by the seashore on Island House Lane into a speedboat on December 12 and took action.

The men fled in the speedboat.

Two vehicles and two speedboats, which officers later intercepted in the vicinity, were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.