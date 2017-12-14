Notification arrangements signed

New arrangements on the notification mechanism between Hong Kong and the Mainland have been signed. They will take effect on February 1.

The arrangements were signed in Beijing today by Secretary for Security John Lee and Director of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Public Security Sun Lijun.

It was witnessed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

The mechanism prescribes that the governments of the two sides should notify each other of the criminal compulsory measures imposed on or the criminal prosecution instituted against residents of the other side, as well as the unnatural deaths of residents of the other side within their own territory.

Established in 2001, the two sides launched a review of the arrangements in June last year.

The new arrangements will improve the timeframe and transparency of notifications, which should be made within seven working days following the date of imposing criminal compulsory measures, instituting criminal prosecution or confirmation of the person's identity in unnatural deaths.

Both sides agreed that either party shall be free to make an enquiry if there is any item which has not been notified or if there is any doubt.

The requested party should reply within 30 working days after the date of receipt of such an enquiry.

