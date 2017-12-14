Smart Departure service extended

The Immigration Department will extend its Smart Departure service.

Launched at Hong Kong International Airport in October, the self-service departure scheme for visitors will be extended to other control points from December 14.

These control points cover Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, Hung Hom, Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau, Man Kam To, Sha Tau Kok, China Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, Tuen Mun Ferry Terminal and Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

In addition, photos of visitors will be taken at arrival clearance counters to authenticate their identity through face recognition technology.

Smart Departure provides greater travel convenience for visitors while enhancing the effectiveness of immigration control.

Visitors aged 11 or above with valid electronic travel documents compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization's requirements, and are issued by designated countries or regions announced by the department, can perform self-service departure clearance through Smart Departure e-Channels at control points without prior enrolment.

Arriving visitors are issued with landing slips. Upon completion of arrival clearance at immigration counters, the landing slips of visitors eligible to use the Smart Departure service will bear the Smart Departure logo.

Click here for details.

For visitors who have enrolled for the e-Channel service, their immigration arrangements remain unchanged.