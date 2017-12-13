1,240 booked for jaywalking

Police have issued 1,240 summonses and 27 verbal warnings to pedestrians breaching road traffic regulations during a week-long pedestrian safety operation.

From December 8 to 12, officers issued 961 summonses and 19 verbal warnings for failing to observe light signals, 147 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a footbridge or pedestrian subway, and 69 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a light signal crossing.

Police reminded pedestrians to cross the road safely or face fines of up to $2,000.