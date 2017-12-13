Press here to Skip to the main content
1,240 booked for jaywalking

December 13, 2017

Police have issued 1,240 summonses and 27 verbal warnings to pedestrians breaching road traffic regulations during a week-long pedestrian safety operation.

 

From December 8 to 12, officers issued 961 summonses and 19 verbal warnings for failing to observe light signals, 147 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a footbridge or pedestrian subway, and 69 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a light signal crossing.

 

Police reminded pedestrians to cross the road safely or face fines of up to $2,000.



