Court security to be enhanced

Enhanced security measures will be introduced at the Family Court to help ensure the safety of all judges, staff and the public.

Bag inspections have been conducted on people entering courtrooms of the Family Court and articles such as sharp objects and bottles of liquid are prohibited.

From November 15, hand-held metal detectors will also be used for security screening at the Family Court.

The Judiciary said it attaches great importance to security and reviews court security measures from time to time.

The next phase of enhanced security measures will soon be implemented in the High Court and measures will gradually be introduced in other court buildings.

The Judiciary said the Police presence in court buildings has recently been strengthened, including the stationing of officers at the High Court and District Court.

The Judiciary added it will continue to work with the Police to review security arrangements for all court levels.