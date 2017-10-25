Fire unit to boost support, training

The Fire Services Department will form a tactical support unit within this year to strengthen manpower training and support for major rescue operations.

Secretary for Security John Lee told legislators today the new unit, comprising 60 fire personnel and two staff from the Mobilising & Communications Group (MCG), will take members from different fire stations on rotation every fortnight.

He said they will receive training at the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy during which they can provide support for major or prolonged firefighting or rescue operations.

The unit will also participate in interdepartmental drills and exercises to further enhance operational efficiency, Mr Lee added.

Noting the Government's efforts to alleviate the difficulties and stress the department's staff may face at work, Mr Lee said the department had a net increase of 331 posts in 2017-18, representing a 3.2% rise in its overall establishment, which is higher than the 2% increase of the overall civil service establishment.

The establishment of the Special Support Unit set up in 2014 to enhance training for ambulance personnel has doubled from 24 to 48.

With the Legislative Council's approval earlier this year of $1.7 billion for the department to develop the Fourth Generation Mobilising System, he said it will allow for faster and more efficient mobilisation of resources for fire, ambulance and MCG personnel.

He added the Government will seek funding from the council as soon as possible for the construction of disciplined services quarters at Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O, to house department staff.