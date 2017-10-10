John Lee visits Yau Tsim Mong

Video visit: Mr Lee (right) learns about the video visit service provided by the Correctional Services Department's Mongkok Counselling Centre.

Secretary for Security John Lee visited Yau Tsim Mong District today.

He went to Yau Ma Tei Police Station where he was led by a non-ethnic Chinese officer on a tour of the station's facilities and equipment with a group of non-ethnic Chinese primary students.

The activity was part of Project Gemstone, launched by Yau Tsim District Police to promote integration between local and non-ethnic Chinese communities. It enhances the Chinese language proficiency of non-ethnic Chinese Junior Police Call members.

Mr Lee spoke with officers who have benefited from the project and non-ethnic Chinese primary students.

He then visited the HK & Kowloon Chiu Chow Public Association Secondary School where he watched demonstrations by its lion dance team and rope skipping team, and met the school's Junior Police Call members.

At the Correctional Services Department's Mongkok Counselling Centre, Mr Lee was briefed by officers on the counselling services provided to people who are serving binding-over orders and those who have been rehabilitated.

He was also briefed on the video visit service for the elderly or people with limited mobility.

Mr Lee concluded his visit by meeting District Council members to listen to their views on law and order, livelihood and development.