John Lee meets officials in Beijing

Secretary for Security John Lee continued his Beijing visit today, meeting numerous officials.

He called on the Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Political & Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Meng Jianzhu, and Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun.

Mr Lee briefed them on Hong Kong's law and order situation.

He also met the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Huang Liuquan, and Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs Wang Lingjun.

Mr Lee will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.