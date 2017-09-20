40 good citizens awarded

Commendable courage: Police Director of Personnel & Training Li Kin-fai presents the Good Citizen Award to Lee Chu-fung.

Commendable courage: Police Director of Personnel & Training Li Kin-fai presents the Good Citizen Award to Lee Chu-fung.

Forty citizens who helped Police fight crime were commended at the Good Citizen Award Presentation Ceremony today.

The awardees helped Police arrest more than 30 people for a variety of offences, including robbery, theft, wounding, outraging public decency and criminal damage.

The youngest awardee Lee Chu-fung, 14, witnessed a theft case and reported it to Police.

Police Director of Personnel & Training Li Kin-fai said the willingness of the public to work with Police in the fight against crime and uphold the rule of law makes Hong Kong one of the safest and most stable societies in the world.

He commended the recipients for their courage.

Each awardee received a certificate and a $3,000 cheque.

More than 4,000 people have been commended by Police for their anti-crime efforts so far.