Repatriation deal signed

Secretary for Security John Lee and Nigeria's Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami today signed the Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

Mr Lee said the signing signifies an important step forward in the legal ties between Hong Kong and Nigeria.

"This agreement embodies a shared conviction of Hong Kong and Nigeria that allowing sentenced persons to return to their places of origin, where there are no language or cultural barriers and where friends and relatives can pay more regular visits, is conducive to their rehabilitation."

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong can, with the Central Government’s authorisation, make arrangements with foreign states for reciprocal juridical assistance, including the transfer of sentenced people.

This is the 17th agreement of this kind Hong Kong has signed with other jurisdictions.