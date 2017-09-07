Press here to Skip to the main content
John Lee visits Kowloon City

September 07, 2017
Job training

Job training:  Secretary for Security John Lee (right) sees the services provided at the Kowloon City District Youth Outreaching Social Service Centre.

Secretary for Security John Lee visited Kowloon City today to better understand the livelihood of locals and the district's law and order situation.

 

He attended a meeting of the District Fight Crime Committee of Kowloon City.

 

He discussed the law and order situation and anti-drug efforts in the district.

 

Mr Lee then visited the Kowloon City District Youth Outreaching Social Service Centre of the Yang Memorial Methodist Social Service.

 

He spoke with youngsters receiving the centre's services and encouraged them to resist temptation and lead a healthy life.

 

Before concluding his visit, Mr Lee met Kowloon City District Councillors to discuss livelihood and developments in the district.



