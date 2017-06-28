26 arrested for unsafe actions

Police have arrested 26 people for their unsafe actions in Golden Bauhinia Square, Wan Chai.

Police received a report at 5.45pm today about people gathering at the venue and several of them climbing up the square’s sculpture.

The protesters endangered personal and public safety by climbing up the sculpture to display banners, Police said.

Officers asked them to stop and express their views in a peaceful and rational manner.

After they refused to comply with repeated warnings the 20 men and six women were arrested for "public nuisance".

Police strongly condemned the protesters saying their irresponsible behaviour disregarded public order and interrupted anti-terrorist security operations.

While respecting the freedom of expression, speech and assembly, action will be taken against any illegal acts to maintain order and safety, Police added.