No-fly zone to be set up

A temporary no-fly zone will be established above Victoria Harbour from 9am on June 29 to 6pm on July 1 to facilitate Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary celebrations, the Civil Aviation Department announced today.

All aircraft including planes, helicopters and drones, as well as other flying activities, will be banned from the zone, except those with Government Flying Service or Police approval.

The temporary arrangement has been announced in this Aeronautical Information Publication.