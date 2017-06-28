Anti-visa-fraud measures strengthened

The Immigration Department has cracked down on visa and entry permit abuse by strengthening immigration examination and prosecuting unscrupulous immigration consultants.

Secretary for Security TK Lai made the statement to legislators today, saying the department is very concerned about recent media reports on unscrupulous intermediaries suspected of helping applicants for the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents & Professionals by providing false information or making bogus representations.

Mr Lai said the department assesses applications for employment visas or entry permits according to the law and established policies, and conducts spot-checks to determine whether the information declared by the applicants or their employing companies is true.

Last year the department examined nine applications for the scheme submitted through suspected unscrupulous intermediaries. Two of them were rejected after scrutiny, with the remaining seven being withdrawn by the applicants or not processed further due to insufficient information.

Earlier this month enforcement action was taken against a suspected problematic intermediary. Two agents and two applicants were arrested, with one of the agents being prosecuted.

Mr Lai said the department will investigate suspicious cases and initiate prosecution when there is sufficient evidence.