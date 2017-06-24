CE launches anti-drug campaign

Chief Executive CY Leung has launched a citywide anti-drug campaign.

Officiating at the Fight Drugs Together 2017 event today, Mr Leung said Hong Kong has attained concrete progress in its fight against drug abuse, with the number of reported drug abusers falling from 14,200 in 2008 to 8,000 last year.

He said the Government will continue fighting drug abuse through prevention education and publicity, legislation and law enforcement as well as drug treatment and rehabilitation.

Kicking off the anti-drug campaign, the event was co-organised by the Narcotics Division of the Security Bureau, the Action Committee Against Narcotics and Radio Television Hong Kong in support of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

More than 1,300 young people, including Junior Police Call members and other uniformed groups, attended the event at MacPherson Stadium.

They pledged to resist the temptation of drugs and work together to build a drug-free society.

The campaign features TV, radio and social media commercials, a singing contest and other activities to promote a drug-free lifestyle.