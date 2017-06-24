292 police recruits graduate

Forty-two probationary inspectors and 250 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Chau Kwok-leung inspected the passing-out parade, encouraging the graduates to rise to the challenges ahead and serve the society with pride and care.

Mr Chau said Police officers should pursue lifelong learning, and continuously improve themselves and the way they interact with people.

"Police work is multi-faceted and highly demanding. No matter whether it is day or night, good or bad weather, any difficulties ahead, officers rise to challenges and carry out their duties in fighting crime, maintaining law and order, handling different incidents and taking part in rescue operations and the like,” he said.

Mr Chau added graduates should serve in a fair, impartial and compassionate manner to gain public support.