FSD holds high rescue drill

The Fire Services Department High Angle Rescue Team conducted a drill at the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O today.

The officers deployed three sub-teams in the anti-suicide operation.

One set up an air cushion on the ground, while another crew negotiated with the "jumper", and the third abseiled down the building.

Senior Station Officer Lee Wai-ming said the High Angle Rescue Team keep their equipment up-to-date to ensure efficient rescues.

A newly acquired belay device, that helps to control the rope used in a rescue, reduces the number of officers required to conduct an operation.

The department formed the High Angle Rescue Team in 2011. They use specialised techniques to save lives at high locations.

The team now has about 70 members.