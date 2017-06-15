4,900 fire warnings issued

The Fire Services Department has issued more than 4,900 Fire Hazard Abatement Notices to over 760 mini-warehouses found to have fire risks.

They were issued in the wake of last June's fatal Ngau Tau Kok fire, which broke out in an industrial building housing mini-warehouses.

At a press briefing today, an update was given on the inter-departmental crackdown on unsafe mini-storage centres.

Fire Services Department Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Fire Safety) Chui Man-leung said the department has inspected more than 880 mini-warehouses, with 239 of the notices being observed so far.

Mr Chui said if mini-warehouse operators are willing to implement safety improvements, the department will extend the notice compliance deadline.

Alternative proposals to enhance fire safety will also be considered, he added.

The Buildings Department has issued more than 1,600 orders to 766 mini-storage premises that violated the Buildings Ordinance, and 69 of the orders have been observed so far.

The Lands Department has issued warning letters to about 220 mini-warehouses which breached lease conditions, and 33 of them have complied with the remedial requirements.