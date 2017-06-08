17 immigration offenders arrested

Immigration officers arrested 13 illegal workers and four employers in citywide raids from June 5 to 7.

Eight illegal workers and four employers were arrested at 10 locations, including restaurants, a food stall, a garbage depot, a retail shop and a residential building.

Five Mainlanders were arrested for breaching their conditions of stay by being involved in parallel goods trading in Sheung Shui and Lok Ma Chau.

The goods included skincare and electronic products and components.

Since September 2012, almost 3,300 Mainlanders and 18 Hong Kong residents have been arrested for parallel goods trading. Among the 233 Mainlanders prosecuted, 222 were jailed.