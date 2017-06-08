Road safety campaign to start

Police will strictly enforce traffic laws in a citywide campaign targeting goods-vehicle drivers from tomorrow to June 12 to boost road-safety awareness.

From January to April, there were 988 traffic accidents involving goods vehicles, resulting in 1,315 casualties.

The main causes of the accidents were driving inattentively, driving too close to the vehicle in front, careless lane changing, taking improper or illegal turns, and reversing negligently.

Police urged goods-vehicle drivers to obey traffic regulations, pay attention to road safety and avoid using mobile devices while driving.