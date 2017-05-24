Amber alert on UK issued

The Security Bureau issued an Amber Outbound Travel Alert on the UK today in view of the situation in the country.

People planning to visit the UK or already there should monitor the situation, exercise caution, attend to personal safety, avoid travelling to places with large crowds, and heed the advice of local authorities.

The bureau will monitor the situation and issue updates through the media, its app and website.

People who need assistance while in the UK can call the Immigration Department hotline (852) 1868, or contact the Chinese Embassy on (44) 20 7436 8294 or (44) 20 7631 1430.