No terrorist threat to HK

Acting Secretary for Security John Lee says there is no indication that Hong Kong is a target for terrorism.

He made the statement today, saying the Security Bureau is monitoring the global terrorism situation and Police are on alert.

He expressed sympathy to the victims of last night's terrorist attack at a pop concert in Manchester, adding Police and the event organiser will evaluate the situation when the same singer performs in Hong Kong in September.

He said Police will conduct risk assessment and devise a deployment plan for the show.

Mr Lee said the overall crime figure in the first four months of this year dropped by 2.5% year-on-year.

Violent crimes recorded a decrease of 7.7%.

He said while the crime situation is stable, more effort is needed to combat drugs, technology crimes and telephone scams.

On the "WannaCry" ransomware, Mr Lee said Police are working with overseas counterparts in the investigation.

"It seems the number of reports has not picked up since the first few days but we also know the WannaCry malware is evolving and there is already a version two and version three appearing.

"Police will continue to monitor the situation and pass information to the public as early as possible."