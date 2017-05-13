Junior crime-fighters commended

Crime control: Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (right) officiates at the Junior Police Call Award presentation ceremony.

A total of 333 winners of the Junior Police Call Award 2016 were commended today for disseminating crime-fighting messages, organising and participating in community services, as well as designing crime prevention tools.



Trophies were presented by Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lau Yip-shing and other guests.

Chung Oi-ling from Shum Shui Po District was selected as the Best Junior Police Call Member and Li Pei-yee from Kowloon City District was the Best Junior Police Call Leader.

The SKH Kei Wing Primary School and the Tsuen Wan Government Secondary School won the Best Junior Police Call School Club awards.

The Best Junior Police Call District Council award went to the Shum Shui Po District Council.