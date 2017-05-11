Anti-terrorism drill held

Police have held a large-scale exercise to test and enhance their counter-terrorism capabilities and readiness.

Codenamed Hardshield, the exercise assessed the effectiveness of the force’s contingency plans and procedures, and enhanced interdepartmental co-ordination.

The exercise simulated a series of terrorist attacks, including the scenario that took place at the Auxiliary Police Force Headquarters today in which a vehicle was 'rammed' into a crowd and people were 'attacked' with weapons.

The Police Special Duties Unit, Counter Terrorism Response Unit, Emergency Unit, Police Negotiation Cadre, Police Dog Unit and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau took part in the exercise.

Senior Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said the drill tested the force’s ability to handle several major incidents simultaneously, and the co-ordination between different units and other government departments.

Through regular exercises and publicity, he said Police hope to raise public awareness of terrorism and major incidents in Hong Kong and overseas.