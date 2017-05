Caught contraband: Customs officers seize four million illicit cigarettes at Man Kam To Control Point.

Customs officers arrested two men yesterday after seizing four million illicit cigarettes at Man Kam To Control Point.

The goods were found in 242 boxes mix-loaded with other goods on two incoming trucks.

Two drivers, aged 47 and 55, were arrested and are being questioned.

The cigarettes are worth $11 million with a duty potential of $8 million.

Call the Customs hotline 2545 6182 to report suspected illicit cigarette activities.