Repatriation deal signed

Secretary for Security TK Lai and French Consul-General Eric Berti today signed an agreement on the surrender of accused or convicted persons.

The pact adds to the 1999 agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and another in 2008 on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Mr Lai said the signing boosts co-operation between Hong Kong and France on criminal matters.

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong can, with the Central Government’s authorisation, make arrangements with foreign states for reciprocal juridical assistance.

This is the 20th agreement of this kind Hong Kong has signed with other jurisdictions.