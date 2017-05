Smart hikers: Hiking safety ambassadors Marine Lee (first left), Joel Chan (third left) and Kellyjackie (fourth left) promote safe hiking in Sai Kung.

The Civil Aid Service today launched a hiking safety promotion campaign with several government departments and mountaineering organisations.

The launch ceremony was held at Pak Tam Chung in Sai Kung, attracting 1,000 people.

Actors and singers were recruited to be hiking safety ambassadors to distribute hiking safety checklists and gifts to visitors.

The campaign includes multimedia promotions and talks on hiking safety.