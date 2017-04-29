Police recruitment day held

A recruitment day was held at Police Headquarters today, attracting more than 2,200 applications for the posts of Probationary Inspectors, Recruit Police Constables and Auxiliary Police Constables.

The number of applications is the highest among all spring recruitments - up 21% on the same period last year.

The event provided a one-stop service for applicants, including initial screening.

Police met the recruitment target in the 2016-17 financial year, receiving more than 20,900 applications.

The number is up 17% over the same period last year and a record high since the 2010-11 financial year.

Applications are welcome year-round. Click here for details.