271 Police recruits graduate

Twenty probationary inspectors and 251 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.
Action Committee Against Narcotics Chairman Dr Ben Cheung inspected the passing-out parade, encouraging the graduates to execute their duties honestly and diligently.
Dr Cheung said his work in the committee allows him to see how Police fight drug-related crimes.
"Drug dealers make profits by luring youths into drug-taking or even engaging them in drug trafficking. These drug-related crimes pose grave hazards to both the younger generation and our society, which must be combated through stringent law enforcement."