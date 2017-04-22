271 Police recruits graduate

Greeting graduates: Action Committee Against Narcotics Chairman Dr Ben Cheung (second left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (third left) congratulate new recruits at the Police College.

Greeting graduates: Action Committee Against Narcotics Chairman Dr Ben Cheung (second left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (third left) congratulate new recruits at the Police College.

Twenty probationary inspectors and 251 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.

Action Committee Against Narcotics Chairman Dr Ben Cheung inspected the passing-out parade, encouraging the graduates to execute their duties honestly and diligently.

Dr Cheung said his work in the committee allows him to see how Police fight drug-related crimes.

"Drug dealers make profits by luring youths into drug-taking or even engaging them in drug trafficking. These drug-related crimes pose grave hazards to both the younger generation and our society, which must be combated through stringent law enforcement."