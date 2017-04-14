Fireman laid to rest

The Fire Services Department held an official funeral service with full honours today for Principal Fireman Yau Siu-ming who died in a rescue operation in Ma On Shan last month.

The service was held at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom.

Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat and other senior government officials laid wreaths at the ceremony.

The Service Contingent paraded outside the funeral parlour for people to pay their respects.

The hearse then proceeded to Ma On Shan Country Park where an on-site ceremony was held, and Tin Sum Fire Station where officer Yau worked.

The cortege ended at Gallant Garden at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery for the burial service.