Fireman to receive full honours

The Fire Services Department will hold an official funeral service with full honours on April 14 for Principal Fireman Yau Siu-ming who died in a rescue operation at Tiu Shau Ngam in Ma On Shan last month.

The service will be held at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom. A customary mourning ceremony, open to the public, will be held at 9.30am.

It will be followed by an official ceremony starting at 10.15am at which senior government officials and the Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat will lay wreaths.

An on-site ceremony will be held at Ma On Shan Country Park and the hearse will proceed to Tin Sum Fire Station in Tai Wai where Mr Yau worked.

He will be buried in Gallant Garden at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery.