Drug abuse falls 8%

The total number of reported drug abusers in Hong Kong fell 8% year-on-year to 8,077 in 2016, the Action Committee Against Narcotics announced today.

Citing the latest figures of the Central Registry of Drug Abuse, the committee said the number of reported drug abusers under the age of 21 dropped 27% year-on-year.

The number of new drug abusers, at 1,927, fell 12% year-on-year. However, 55% of them were aged 21 to 35, suggesting drug abuse in this age group is still a cause for concern.

Committee Chairman Dr Ben Cheung said: "Despite the shortened drug history of newly-reported drug abusers, hidden drug abuse remains a cause for concern. We also need to pay heed to the continued relatively high proportion of newly-reported young adult drug abusers, as their drug abuse will not only affect their health but also their social, family and work lives. We will not relax our efforts to deal with the hidden drug abuse problem and encourage early help-seeking."

Methamphetamine remains the most common psychotropic substance abused, with users increasing by 7% year-on-year.

Commissioner for Narcotics Manda Chan said the continued decline in the number of drug abusers shows the concerted anti-drug efforts of the Government and various sectors in the community.