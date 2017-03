Endangered haul: Rhino horns worth $1.4 million have been seized at the Hong Kong Airport.

Customs officers arrested a 21-year-old man today after finding rhino horns worth $1.4 million in his possession.

Officers intercepted the man when he arrived in Hong Kong Airport from Mozambique via Ethiopia.

The 7kg rhino horns were wrapped in aluminium sheets and adhesive tape in his check-in luggage.

The case has been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department.