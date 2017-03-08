Illegal parking crackdown to start

The Police will conduct a citywide operation against illegal parking and other offences causing traffic congestion in March.

Conducted from March 9 to 15, the operation will target Tsim Sha Tsui especially, including the five traffic bottlenecks at Canton Road, Granville Road, Mody Road, Cameron Road and Cameron Lane.

The crackdown will target double parking, stopping, waiting and other offences in restricted zones.

Drivers who obstruct traffic or endanger other road users will be prosecuted and their vehicles towed away.

Officers will issue fixed penalty tickets for traffic rule breaches without warning.

The Police have designed a new sticker warning private car drivers not to park in areas reserved for coaches.

The stickers will be displayed on parking meters in the coach-only areas.

More than 1.6 million fixed penalty tickets were issued last year for illegal parking and other offences causing traffic congestion, an increase of 22% on 2015.