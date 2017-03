Drug haul: Methamphetamine and ketamine worth $2 million have been seized in Hung Hom.

Customs officers have arrested a 31-year-old man after seizing drugs worth $2 million.

They intercepted the suspect in an anti-narcotics operation in Hung Hom yesterday, and found 1kg of methamphetamine and a small quantity of ketamine in his possession.

They then seized 5kg of methamphetamine and packaging paraphernalia at a mini-storage facility in an industrial building nearby.

Investigations are continuing.