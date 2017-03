Customs officers have arrested a 52-year-old man after seizing 2.2 million illicit cigarettes at Man Kam To Control Point yesterday.

The cigarettes are worth $5.9 million and have a duty potential of $4.2 million.

The cigarettes were concealed in 251 cartons mix-loaded with other goods on an incoming truck declared to contain tableware.

Call 2545 6182 to report suspected illicit cigarette activities.