Visa requirements relaxed

The visa requirements for Cambodian nationals will be relaxed from March 1, the Immigration Department announced today.

Under the new visa policy, Cambodian nationals can apply to enter Hong Kong for employment under the General Employment Policy, the Supplementary Labour Scheme or as foreign domestic helpers, and for investment, as well as for training and studying.

They can also apply for entry under the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme, the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates, and the Admission Scheme for the Second Generation of Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents.

The department said the relaxation of the visa requirements will help foster co-operation between Hong Kong and Cambodia, adding the requirements are subject to review and changes will be made if necessary.

